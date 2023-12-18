Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 2,315 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $434.86 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $344.34 and a twelve month high of $435.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $406.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.02. The company has a market capitalization of $347.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

