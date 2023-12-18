Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 338,576 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 895,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $51,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.70. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1862 per share. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.