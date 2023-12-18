Canton Hathaway LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.9% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.46. 2,105,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,341,271. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $165.99 and a 52-week high of $192.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.34.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

