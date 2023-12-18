Close Asset Management Ltd Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,907 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.2% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $23,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tlwm now owns 2,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD stock opened at $288.30 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $209.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.76.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Stephens cut their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.59.

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,149 shares of company stock worth $3,810,777 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

