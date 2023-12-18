Constant Guidance Financial LLC Takes $997,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Constant Guidance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Constant Guidance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,791,000 after buying an additional 39,199 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $435.03. 949,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036,122. The company has a market cap of $348.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $344.34 and a fifty-two week high of $435.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $406.63 and its 200-day moving average is $406.02.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

