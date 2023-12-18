Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Has $10.97 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 6.7% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.64. 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,340,865. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

