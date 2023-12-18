CVA Family Office LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,784,000 after purchasing an additional 51,801 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 224,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 430.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,006,000 after purchasing an additional 380,843 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 140,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $275.27. 601,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,927. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $231.49 and a twelve month high of $278.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

