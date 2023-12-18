CVA Family Office LLC Has $8.15 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 697,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,824,000 after buying an additional 125,693 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 82,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 129,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 225,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IJR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,735. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.48. The company has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

