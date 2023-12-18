Cwm LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Cwm LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,037,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,295 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 0.9% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $144,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS MTUM traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.51. 354,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.12. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

