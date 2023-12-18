D. Scott Neal Inc. Buys 3,262 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,501 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,860,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,257,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,803,381. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.10. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

