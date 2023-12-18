Donald L. Hagan LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Donald L. Hagan LLC reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.31 on Monday, reaching $379.20. The stock had a trading volume of 839,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,490. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $327.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $386.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

