Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 72 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 12.1% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,204. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.61 and its 200-day moving average is $164.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $138.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.