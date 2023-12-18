Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $34,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $771.54.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.3 %

BlackRock stock traded down $18.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $800.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,511. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $685.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $689.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $819.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

