Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 18,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,136,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,724,000 after purchasing an additional 196,867 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.3 %

TSM opened at $102.88 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.81 and a 200-day moving average of $95.64. The stock has a market cap of $533.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5415 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

