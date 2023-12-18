Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 378.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,986 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 40,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 20,042 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 56,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 26,519 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 91,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $99.15 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.36.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

