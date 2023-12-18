First Financial Corp IN Acquires 3,001 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

T remained flat at $16.52 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,374,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,623,516. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -72.08%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.