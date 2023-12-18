First Financial Corp IN Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,190 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,325 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 29,871 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 129,718 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 38,505 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in NIKE by 65.4% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,515 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.48.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,109,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,385,433. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $184.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

