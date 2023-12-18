First Financial Corp IN Buys 282 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,700. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.67 and a 200-day moving average of $97.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

