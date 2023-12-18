First Financial Corp IN Increases Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in RTX were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Quarry LP bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.
RTX Price Performance
Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $81.38. 2,308,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,763,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.82.
RTX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.77%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Melius lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.
RTX Company Profile
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.
