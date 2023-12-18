First Financial Corp IN Increases Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in RTX were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Quarry LP bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $81.38. 2,308,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,763,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.82.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Melius lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

View Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.