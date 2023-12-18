First Financial Corp IN Raises Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.77, for a total value of $3,221,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,741,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,730,221.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.77, for a total transaction of $3,221,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,741,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,730,221.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 852,297 shares of company stock valued at $192,268,810. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $264.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,935,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,532,905. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.84. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $264.93. The stock has a market cap of $256.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.94.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

