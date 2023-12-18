Grassi Investment Management Has $9.87 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Grassi Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,495 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 1.1% of Grassi Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after buying an additional 868,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after buying an additional 392,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,865,614,000 after buying an additional 863,026 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,347,119,000 after buying an additional 185,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $262.10. 2,723,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,685,740. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.00. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $265.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

