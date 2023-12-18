Great Waters Wealth Management Sells 373 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Great Waters Wealth Management lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $197.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $201.62.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.19%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

