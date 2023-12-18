Hoese & Co LLP Has $36,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hoese & Co LLP reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 98,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,840,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,588,348. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

