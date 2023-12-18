International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $55,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $162.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.73. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $166.34.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Read Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

