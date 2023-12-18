International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Lessened by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $162.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,952. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $148.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.73.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

View Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.