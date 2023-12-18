iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IJR stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $106.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,022. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

