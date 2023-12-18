iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Stairway Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Stairway Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,192,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522,720 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 12.0% of Stairway Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stairway Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $112,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,847,074. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.91. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

