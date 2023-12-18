iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,063 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of MBL Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $411,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.43. 1,369,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,848,845. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.71 and a 200 day moving average of $95.91. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

