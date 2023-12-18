iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Alera Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,915 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.2% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after buying an additional 26,386,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,860,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFA traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $74.36. 1,776,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,798,211. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.10. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

