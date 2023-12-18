iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Cut by Stairway Partners LLC

Stairway Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109,889 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 12.8% of Stairway Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stairway Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $118,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 792,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,363,000 after acquiring an additional 450,352 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.34. 470,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,410. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $165.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.73. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

