JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.33. The stock had a trading volume of 506,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,872. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.