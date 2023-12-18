Kathmere Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 90,817 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.3% in the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.56. 2,057,376 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

