Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,726 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $588.07. 1,831,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,175. The company’s 50 day moving average is $579.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.04. The company has a market capitalization of $267.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $633.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,203 shares of company stock worth $1,198,879. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

