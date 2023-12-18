Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 223 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,280 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,436 shares of company stock worth $7,488,314. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

Shares of WM traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.21. The stock had a trading volume of 180,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,156. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.43 and a 200 day moving average of $164.05. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $179.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

