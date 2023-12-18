Lakewood Asset Management LLC Buys 2,096 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.8% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 444,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,171,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 31.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 785,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 58,196 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% during the third quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $387,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.71. 16,495,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,699,910. The stock has a market cap of $266.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

