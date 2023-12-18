McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC Purchases 8,180 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $21,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $401,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BNDX traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $50.35. 1,358,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,561. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.49. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $50.50.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.0873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

