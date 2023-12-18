Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $435.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,425. The stock has a market cap of $348.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $406.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $344.34 and a 12 month high of $435.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

