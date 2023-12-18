Navalign LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Navalign LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom stock opened at $1,129.74 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $540.91 and a 12-month high of $1,149.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $926.79 and a 200 day moving average of $882.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

