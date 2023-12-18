Navalign LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,366,000 after buying an additional 541,820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,963 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,097,000 after acquiring an additional 178,471 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $235.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $331.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $187.38 and a 12 month high of $236.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.44.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.