Northeast Financial Group Inc. Acquires 49,634 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,634 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 13.8% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Northeast Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $22,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RHS Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Bell Bank grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $55.94. 331,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,191. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.22. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

