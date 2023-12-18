Northeast Financial Group Inc. Has $2.36 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $21,780,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.70. The stock had a trading volume of 440,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,285. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.10.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

