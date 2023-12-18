Northeast Financial Group Inc. Has $346,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,606,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,761,266. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $222.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,162.83, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $141.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.