Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 80.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYX. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Paychex Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $127.09. The company had a trading volume of 148,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.13 and its 200-day moving average is $118.03.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

