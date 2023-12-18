Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 493 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after purchasing an additional 97,835,283 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751,400 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $33.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $266.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

