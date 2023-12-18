RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of RTX by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in RTX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. UBS Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.
RTX Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,758,930. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $116.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.82.
RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RTX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.77%.
RTX Profile
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.
