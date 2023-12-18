RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of RTX by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in RTX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. UBS Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,758,930. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $116.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.