Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Northeast Financial Group Inc.

Northeast Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,564 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.57. The company had a trading volume of 816,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,667. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.24.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

