Signify Wealth Sells 54,431 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Signify Wealth decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Signify Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Signify Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 454,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Gpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 213,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 99,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $50.35. 1,580,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,588. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average of $48.49.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.0873 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

