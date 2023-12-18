Smith Anglin Financial LLC Buys 20,576 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,576 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 172,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,198,000 after purchasing an additional 34,063 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,848,845. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.71 and a 200 day moving average of $95.91. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.