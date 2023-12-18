Smith Anglin Financial LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 6.8% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $55,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,772.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $274.67. The company had a trading volume of 557,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,835. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.12. The company has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $231.49 and a one year high of $278.00.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.