Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 5,653 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 49,634 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 363,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 33,216 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 59,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,504,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,128,000 after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.90. The company had a trading volume of 449,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,509. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.24 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.22.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

